WATERLOO -- Freezing drizzle will continue to make roads slippery Friday morning across much of northern and central Iowa, according to the latest forecast mid-morning Friday from the National Weather Service.
The Iowa Department of Transportation's "snow plow army" was out treating roads, the NWS Des Moines bureau said, but urged caution on secondary or rural roads that may not have been treated yet.
"As with any winter driving, take it easy, give plenty of space, and allow for extra time to get to your destination," the bureau said on its Facebook page Friday morning.
A winter weather advisory remained in effect until noon Friday for Allamakee, Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Chickasaw, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Grundy, Hardin, Howard, Mitchell, Tama and Winneshiek counties.
The main threat was additional snow accumulations and a light glaze of ice.
Area law enforcement officials are reporting numerous accidents. The Bremer County Sheriff's Office said they had responded to two accidents in an hour's time this morning. The Tama County Sheriff's Office was urging caution to drivers.
