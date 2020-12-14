 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Four injured in Waterloo explosion, fire at school bus company
breaking top story

UPDATE: Four injured in Waterloo explosion, fire at school bus company

WATERLOO – Officials are investigating the cause of an explosion and fire at a school bus garage that sent four people to the hospital Monday afternoon.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to School Bus Sales, 4537 Texas St., shortly before 1 p.m. Mangled corrugated metal revealed steel structural beams, and a plume of smoke was coming from the building, which was used to service vehicles.

“One of the walls was blown out, we had fire and smoke from the exterior,” said Battalion Chief Troy Luck. Inside the building firefighters found a school bus on fire.

Four people had been taken to area hospitals by private vehicles before the fire department arrived. The extent of the injuries wasn’t available.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined and is under investigation by the city fire marshal



Waterloo Fire Rescue responded to a 12:55 p.m. fire and explosion call Dec. 14, 2020, at School Bus Sales, 4537 Texas St.

