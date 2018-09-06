CEDAR FALLS — A major flood event is still forecast for the Cedar River in Cedar Falls and the Wapsipinicon River at Independence, but for many stretches of rivers and creeks, the worst is over for now.
A flood warning was continued Thursday afternoon for the stretch of the Cedar River that extends from the West Fork of the river in Cedar Falls to the Waterloo/Cedar Falls boundary, according to the National Weather Service in Des Moines.
That stretch of river was at 92.7 feet, or moderate flood stage, Thursday afternoon and is expected to rise to 94.5 feet, or major flood stage, by this afternoon, according to the latest forecast.
At 93.8 feet, water will cover parts of Cedar City, East Lake Street and the edge of Lone Tree Road, the NWS said.
City staff in Cedar Falls is following flood emergency preparedness procedures, according to a press release.
Levee construction designed to protect the city against a 500-year flood level is mostly completed, but is ongoing in Peter Melendy Park.
“To protect this work, we will be reinforcing low areas,” the release stated. “Current Cedar River projections are not to the level of causing further concerns.”
With no further rain, water is expected to recede below flood stage, or 88 feet, by Tuesday morning, according to the NWS.
A flood warning was also in effect for the Wapsipinicon River in Independence, according to the Quad Cities bureau of the NWS. That stretch of river was at 16.4 feet, or major flood stage, Thursday afternoon.
At 16 feet, “water affects many residences, businesses and parks in Independence and Littleton,” according to the NWS. The river is forecast to fall below flood stage, or 12 feet, Sunday morning.
Severe weather isn’t in the forecast for the next few days.
Here are the updated flood warnings for Northeast Iowa as of Thursday, from the NWS:
Black Hawk Creek, from Hudson to the Cedar River in Waterloo, was at 15.6 feet, or moderate flood stage. It is expected to fall below flood stage, 14 feet, Saturday morning. At 15.5 feet, Ranchero Road in Waterloo is underwater.
The Cedar River, from the Cedar Falls/Waterloo city limits to Spring Creek near La Porte City, was at minor flood stage. It is expected to crest at 17 feet Friday evening and fall below flood stage, 13 feet, Monday morning. At 17 feet, storm sewers along the Cedar River are closed.
The Shell Rock River, from Flood Creek near Clarksville to the Cedar River in Shell Rock, was at 14.4 feet, or minor flood stage. It is expected to fall below flood stage, 13.5 feet, Friday evening. At 14 feet, several residential yards in Shell Rock are underwater.
The Turkey River at Spillville was at moderate flood stage and expected to rise to major flood stage. It is expected to crest at 13.7 feet Thursday morning and fall below flood stage, 9 feet, Thursday afternoon.
The Turkey River at Garber was at moderate flood stage. It was expected to crest at 22.1 feet Thursday morning and fall below flood stage, or 17 feet, Saturday morning.
The Turkey River at Elkader was at minor flood stage. It was expected to fall below flood stage, 12 feet, Saturday morning.
The Iowa River, from Minerva Creek near Albion to Timber Creek near Le Grand, was not flooding and expected to rise to minor flood stage. It was expected to crest at 19 feet this morning. At 19 feet, water affects Iowa 14 north of the river and Iowa 330 south of Albion.
The Cedar River at Charles City was at minor flood stage. It was expected to crest at 12.1 feet this morning before falling below flood stage, 12 feet, also this morning. At 12 feet, barricading of streets begins, the cable pedestrian bridge is closed and the intersection of Riverside and North Illinois streets may be underwater.
Bike trail on east side of Cedar River, Sept. 6, 2018
Cedar River looking west, Sept. 6, 2018
Salvage yard flooding, North Cedar Falls, Sept. 3, 2018
Panther Lane pedestrian bridge closed due to flooding, Sept. 3, 2018
Panther Lane pedestrian bridge closed due to flooding, Sept. 3, 2018
