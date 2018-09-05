CEDAR FALLS — A major flood event is now forecast for the Cedar River in Cedar Falls as well as the Wapsipinicon River in Independence, but other rivers and creeks in northeast Iowa aren't expected to flood as badly.
An existing flood warning that has been in effect for days was upgraded Wednesday afternoon for the stretch of the Cedar River that extends from the West Fork of the river in Cedar Falls to the Waterloo/Cedar Falls boundary, according to the National Weather Service bureau out of Des Moines.
That stretch of river was at minor flood stage Wednesday afternoon and is expected to rise to 94.5 feet, or major flood stage, by Friday afternoon, according to the latest NWS forecast on Wednesday. At 93.8 feet, water covers parts of East Lake Street and the edge of Lone Tree Road, the NWS said.
"The Mayor and staff at the City of Cedar Falls is aware of projected river levels and has started the process of following our flood emergency preparedness procedures," the City of Cedar Falls said in a press release Wednesday.
Staff noted in the press release that levee construction, designed to protect the city against a 500-year flood level, was mostly completed, but was ongoing in Peter Melendy Park.
"To protect this work, we will be reinforcing low areas," staff said in the release. "Current Cedar River projections are not to the level of causing further concerns."
With no further rain, water is expected to go back down below flood stage, or 88 feet, by Tuesday afternoon, according to the NWS.
A flood warning was also in effect for the Wapsipinicon River in Independence, according to the Quad Cities bureau of the NWS. That stretch of river is already at major flood stage and expected to crest at 16.8 feet Wednesday.
At 16 feet, "water affects many residences, businesses and parks in Independence and Littleton," according to the NWS. The river is forecast to fall below flood stage, or 12 feet, on Sunday.
The Turkey River at Garber was at moderate flood stage and forecast to rise to major flood stage, according to the La Crosse, Wisconsin, bureau of the NWS. It was expected to crest at 23.2 feet Thursday morning and fall below flood stage, or 17 feet, Saturday morning.
Severe weather isn't in the forecast for the next few days, although scattered thunderstorms south of U.S. Highway 30 were possible, according to the NWS. Rain from Hurricane Gordon was also expected to impact parts of Iowa later in the week.
Other, lesser flood warnings have been issued by the NWS for other areas of northeast Iowa, and several have been downgraded as of Wednesday afternoon:
-- Black Hawk Creek, from Hudson to the Cedar River in Waterloo, was at moderate flood stage and has already crested. It is expected to fall below flood stage, 14 feet, Saturday morning. At 15.5 feet, Ranchero Road in Waterloo is underwater.
-- The Cedar River, from the Cedar Falls/Waterloo city limits to Spring Creek near La Porte City, was not flooding Wednesday and forecast to rise to minor flood stage. It is expected to crest at 17.5 feet Friday evening and fall below flood stage, 13 feet, Sunday evening. At 17 feet, storm sewers along the Cedar River are closed.
-- The Shell Rock River, from Flood Creek near Clarksville to the Cedar River in Shell Rock, was not flooding Wednesday and forecast to rise to minor flood stage. It is expected to crest at 14.6 feet Thursday afternoon before falling below flood stage, 13.5 feet, Saturday morning. At 14 feet, several residential yards in Shell Rock are underwater.
-- The Turkey River at Spillville was at minor flood stage and forecast to rise to moderate flood stage. It was expected to crest at 11.2 feet Wednesday evening and fall below flood stage, 9 feet, Thursday morning.
-- The Turkey River at Elkader was at minor flood stage and forecast to rise to moderate flood stage. It was expected to crest at 17.7 feet Thursday morning and fall below flood stage, 12 feet, Saturday morning.
-- The Iowa River, from Timber Creek near Le Grand to Salt Creek near Belle Plaine, was at minor flood stage and forecast to rise to moderate flood stage. It was expected to crest at 13.1 feet early Thursday morning and fall below flood stage, 12.5 feet, Tuesday morning. At 13 feet, water covers several county roads and begins affecting the outside lanes of U.S. Hwy. 30.
-- The Cedar River at Charles City was not flooding Wednesday and forecast to rise to minor flood stage. It was expected to crest at 14.9 feet Thursday morning before falling below flood stage, 12 feet, Friday morning.
-- A flood warning for flooded roadways was in effect until Thursday afternoon for Franklin County and the northern half of Butler County due to a widespread 3 to 6 inches of rain in that area.
The following roads have been closed in Black Hawk County since Tuesday due to flooding, according to the county:
- Hoff Road between West Orange and West Shaulis roads;
- Martin Luther King Jr. Drive past Bishop Avenue;
- Watters Road between Hudson Heights Drive and Hollis Road;
- West Mt. Vernon Road between Streeter and Wagner roads;
- Rice Road between East Airline Highway and East Big Rock Road;
- Cunningham Road between East Airline Highway and East Big Rock Road;
- North Pilot Grove Road between East Dunkerton and Lester roads;
- Ford Road/Maxfield Road between West Cedar Wapsi and Waverly roads;
- Teem Road between East Dunkerton Road and the Black Hawk County line;
- Crane Creek Road between East Bennington and East Mt. Vernon roads;
- East Gresham Road between North Elk Run and Crane Creek roads;
- North Elk Run Road between East Cedar Wapsi and East Marquis roads;
- East Bennington Road between North Raymond and North Elk Run roads; and between North Canfield and Duffy roads;
- East Marquis Road between Crane Creek and Schenk roads.
WATERLOO -- The city has closed West Ridgeway Avenue due to rising Black Hawk Creek flood waters.
Black Hawk County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said the county expects to put up barricades around damage on gravel roads when the water recedes, but more heavy rain is possible most of the week.
“We’re kind of waiting to see what the end of the week brings,” she said. “We don’t want to place new rock today or tomorrow and then have it washed off later in the week. So the public will probably see many barricades on the gravel road system, principally in the north and northeast portion of the county. We are working our best to get those reopened and back to normal.”
Black Hawk County Conservation Director Mike Hendrickson said Black Hawk Park and its campground area were closed before the Labor Day weekend based on anticipated flooding. The park was under water Tuesday, and conservation officials expected the McFarlane Park campground near La Porte City will be closed today based on projected river levels.
The city of Waterloo said Tuesday it had temporarily removed all recycling containers from Singing Bird Lake Park, the Ansborough Avenue site, due to flooding. Sanitation department officials said the containers will be replaced when floodwaters have receded.
Recycling sites still in use include the northeast corner of West 11th and Black Hawk streets adjacent to the fueling station, Fire Station 1 at 425 East Third St. and the Key West Fitness parking lot at 2325 Crossroads Blvd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
"More rain hit the area Tuesday night...". Incredible. Amie writes future news.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.