EVANSDALE -- Fire departments in Evansdale and in Grundy County were busy Tuesday night fighting house fires.
In Evansdale, authorities are investigating a blaze that badly damaged a home at 209 Morris Ave.
Fire crews were called to the home just after 6:30 p.m. to find flames and heavy smoke inside the residence and on two sides of the home. Raymond and Gilbertville fire crews were called in to assist.
No injuries were reported, but the home sustained "heavy fire damage," according to Evansdale Fire. The Iowa State Fire Marshal's Office was called in to assist with the investigation, and no cause had been determined as of Wednesday.
The home is owned by Timothy Miller, according to online Black Hawk County records.
A woman living at that Evansdale address, Jennifer Linn Dicken, 41, was arrested by Waterloo Police on Jan. 1 at 711 Maynard Ave. and charged with intimidation of David Dicken, 42.
Meanwhile, a family in Reinbeck is out of their home after a fire Tuesday evening.
Reinbeck Fire Chief Chris Heasley said the fire was reported about 5:45 p.m. at 111 Clark St. Homeowner Douglas Ballard reportedly suffered some burns on his hands trying to extinguish the blaze. He was treated at Grundy Memorial Hospital, but Heasley said he was then back out at the fire scene later that evening.
The fire damaged the kitchen and back porch of the smoke, but there was smoke damage throughout the entire house, Heasley said.
A cause remains undetermined, he said. The Red Cross was called in to assist the Ballard family. The Grundy Center Fire Department assisted at the fire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.