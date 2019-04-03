WATERLOO – Firefighters pulled a woman from her burning apartment after a neighbor noticed smoke Wednesday night.
The identity and condition of the woman weren’t immediately available, but witnesses said she was apparently suffered burns and smoke inhalation. She was taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital.
Firefighters also rescued her cat.
The fire at 1706 Mount Village Drive was discovered by neighbor Lanier Bell, who called 911.
“I just stepped out here to get some air, and happened to look over and I saw black smoke. It started coming out of the windows and the door and everything was closed up, and it was coming out of the roof,” Bell said.
He knocked on the door but didn’t get an answer and then he opened the outer screen door.
“All of the windows cracked … The smoke came out at me and everything started cracking. I seen ‘Backdraft’ so I was like, let me get back. And that’s when I called 911,” Bell said.
Capt. Bill Harter with Waterloo Fire Recue said one crew entered the building to put out the flames and a second squad began searching for the woman.
“When we opened the door, there was quite a bit of smoke coming out. Engine 303 pulled a line, and they started to hit the fire … 301 did a search right behind them,” Harter said. “The guys found her as quick as they could.”
Neighbor Kim Bergman, who regularly rides the bus with the victim, told firefighters about the pet cat, named Bob. Crews found the cat and administered oxygen to the pet.
“I really want to commend the fire department for taking care of pets the way they do. They were awesome,” Bergman said.
Firefighters extinguished the flames and kept the fire from spreading to other apartments in the building. The cause hasn’t been determined, and Harter said it appeared the blaze started near the living room area. The city fire marshal has been called to investigate.
This is the second house fire of the day that resulted in injuries. Around 1:45 p.m., a passerby rescued a man from an upstairs apartment where a fire started at 516 W. Eighth St.
