UPDATE: Firefighter falls through floor in Wishbone restaurant fire (PHOTOS)
UPDATE: Firefighter falls through floor in Wishbone restaurant fire (PHOTOS)

WATERLOO – Authorities are investigating a Thursday morning fire that damaged a landmark restaurant.

A police officer on patrol spotted smoke coming from the Wishbone Restaurant and Bar, 201 W. 18th St., around 5:20 a.m., and crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to the scene.

“We had a large amount of fire in the building,” said Fire Chief Pat Treloar. “We think we have the majority of it knocked down now, they are still chasing a little bit of fire,” he said at 6:30 a.m.

One firefighter fell through a damaged floor after entering the building, Treloar said. He said the firefighter's lower body when through the hole, and he was rescued by other firefighters. The firefighter wasn’t injured and remained at the scene, Treloar said.

“He’s fine, just a little shook up,” Treloar said.

The cause of the blaze hasn’t been determined, and the city fire marshal has been called to investigate.

Owners Randy and Cindy Hellman rushed down to the restaurant and waited outside while firefighters continued to track down flames inside.

“There was smoke rolling out,” Cindy Hellman said.

The two bought the restaurant, which has been around since the 1960s, in 2010.

Wishbone Restaurant Fire, March 5, 2020

1 of 4
