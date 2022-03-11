UPDATE: Fire won't delay theme park opening

WATERLOO --- A Thursday night fire that engulfed a queue building at the Lost Island Theme Park won’t delay the park’s 2022 opening, according to the park’s owners.

The fire destroyed a partially enclosed building designed to shelter patrons while they waited in line for the Yuta Falls log flume.

“It will delay the opening of the flume ride in particular, but the rest of the park was undamaged by the fire, so it will have no impact on our expected opening date,” said Eric Bertch, a spokesman for the Bertch family, which is building the park on Shaulis Road across the existing Lost Island Water Park.

The park is on track to open in May, Bertch said.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined and is under investigation by the city fire marshal. Bertch noted that the building had electrical service and contained kerosene heaters that were in use to cure concrete plasterwork that was recently poured.

“Concrete doesn’t dry real well when it’s 20 degrees or below … We are speculating that it was probably the temporary heaters that caught something,” Bertch said.

The structure was one of several queue buildings that will contain murals and storyline elements.

The fire damaged the flume ride control panel and loading platform that had been installed, which will result in a delay while a replacement is found. But Bertch said the fire could have been worse.

“There was a lot of panic on the way here, and when we recognized which building it was, it was kind of a relief. If we had to choose a building to catch fire, of all the buildings in the park this would have best one for it to happen to,” Bertch said.

He said there was little likelihood of fire spreading to other structures, and the interior of the queue building hadn’t been finished.

"Our crew will begin immediately inspecting and cleaning the site. We're working to secure and expedite both the building materials and the ride components from the European manufacturer,” the family said in a prepared statement. “We want to thank all the first responders who arrived, difficult as it was to get to the fire.

Passersby apparently spotted the flames, and Waterloo Fire Rescue was dispatched at 7:47 p.m. and arrived to a “fully” engulfed” building, according to Battalion Chief Troy Luck.

“There wasn’t a lot we could do to fight it,” Luck said. “It was fully involved.”

The blaze was easily seen from the street. Many cars pulled over and watched as it was still going strong at 8:20 p.m. Flames were still visible at 9:30 p.m. Most of it was put out by about 10 p.m., but smoldering continued into early Friday morning.

"Nothing like a little theme park fire to bring traffic to a standstill,"Bertch wrote in a Twitter post Thursday night.

No one was injured. The cause is “under investigation,” said Luck.

Luck said the lost building, roughly 20 by 50 feet, was isolated in the northwest portion of the park; however, there was another “distant” structure, larger in size, that firefighters prioritized in their response but was not at major risk of catching fire.

Luck said they found it difficult accessing the site, an ungraded construction zone without pavement, and creating a “clear route.”

Fire hydrants were available though. And the theme park owner and his contractors were on scene to assist first responders.

(Staff writer Jeff Reinitz contributed to this report)

