Crews with Hudson, Gilbertville and La Porte City fire departments were called to a house fire at 7216 Ansborough Ave. in rural Hudson on Saturday.

HUDSON – Authorities have confirmed one person perished in a fire that destroyed a rural Hudson home on Saturday.

The identity of the deceased still hadn't been determined as of Monday, but the body was found in the debris following the blaze at 7216 Ansborough Ave., according to Fire Chief Chad Schmidt.

He said the body was released to the medical examiner’s office.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined. The state Fire Marshal Division was called to investigate.

Crews from Hudson, La Porte City and Gilbertville were called to the farmstead around 5 a.m. Saturday and found the home engulfed in flames.

That property is technically in Waterloo city limits, according to the Black Hawk County Assessor, and is owned by David Yuska.

