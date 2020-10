WATCH NOW: Fire guts apartment building in Dike

DIKE -- Fire gutted a downtown Dike apartment building, filling the town with smoke and drawing firefighters from neighboring communities.

“Everybody I know got out OK,” Mayor Mike Soppe said Friday afternoon as he watched fire crews spray jets of water into the windows of the Main Street building.

In addition to the Dike Fire Department, volunteers came from Reinbeck, Stout and other nearby cities. An aerial truck from Cedar Falls rained down torrents of water on the inferno.

“That’s the great thing. A lot of surrounding communities coming to pitch in,” Soppe said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Although the apartment building was heavily damaged, firefighters protected buildings on either side --- walls no more than feet apart --- one of the neighbors being the town lumber yard.

The apartment building featured vacant retail space on the ground floor with occupied apartments above.

The cause of the blaze hasn’t been determined.

Apartment building fire, Dike, Oct. 16, 2020

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 2 Angry 0