WATERLOO – Fire officials continue to investigate a blaze that broke out in an apartment in a historic downtown building Sunday night.
Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to the Russell-Lamson Building, 209 W. Fifth St., at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
The fire in the second-floor apartment triggered the building’s sprinkler system. Damage was isolated to property in the apartment, and there was smoke and water damage to other portions of the second floor, firefighters said.
Two adults and two children who lived in the apartment were displaced and given emergency shelter by the American Red Cross.
The city fire marshal was called to investigate the cause, and the fire doesn’t appear to be suspicious.
Waterloo firefighters were called to two other addresses while handling the Russell-Lamson fire. At 5:37 p.m., a parked car caught fire at 1330 Virginia St. The vehicle was fully engulfed with crews arrived, and firefighters kept the flames from spreading the house, which suffered heat damage to the siding.
Workers at the Hy Vee supermarket at 2181 Logan Ave. called at 7:17 p.m. to report the smell of smoke. Firefighters found a burnt motor in roof-top ventilation unit, according to firefighters.
This is a perfect example of how building and life safety codes work. When the building was first constructed sprinkler systems weren’t required. Years ago there were two arson fires in the building that caused extensive damage and displaced residents for months during repairs. Fast forward to today after the building was remodeled which required a sprinkler system to be installed. The damage yesterday was limited to water and some smoke damage. Sprinkler systems are tied into a fire alarm system to give residents early notification and notify the fire department. Contractors and developers complain all the time of the added expense of bringing an older building up to current code requirements during an extensive remodel but this is a great example of why it works.
