Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO – Fire officials continue to investigate a blaze that broke out in an apartment in a historic downtown building Sunday night.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to the Russell-Lamson Building, 209 W. Fifth St., at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The fire in the second-floor apartment triggered the building’s sprinkler system. Damage was isolated to property in the apartment, and there was smoke and water damage to other portions of the second floor, firefighters said.

Two adults and two children who lived in the apartment were displaced and given emergency shelter by the American Red Cross.

The city fire marshal was called to investigate the cause, and the fire doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

Waterloo firefighters were called to two other addresses while handling the Russell-Lamson fire. At 5:37 p.m., a parked car caught fire at 1330 Virginia St. The vehicle was fully engulfed with crews arrived, and firefighters kept the flames from spreading the house, which suffered heat damage to the siding.

Workers at the Hy Vee supermarket at 2181 Logan Ave. called at 7:17 p.m. to report the smell of smoke. Firefighters found a burnt motor in roof-top ventilation unit, according to firefighters.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
2
2
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments