UPDATE: Fire at Maple Lanes bowling center under investigation

WATERLOO -- Crews from several area fire departments were on the scene of a suspicious large fire at Maple Lanes bowling center in Waterloo Tuesday morning.

Waterloo Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Ben Petersen said fire officials were notified about 4:30 a.m. that the bowling center at 2608 Univerity Ave., was on fire.

Around 4:30 a.m., Petersen said an employee of the bowling center came to nearby Fire Station No. 4 at the corner of University and Ansborough Avenue and said they had been robbed and that the suspects had set the place on fire.

Petersen said that upon arrival fire crews found heavy smoke coming from the building. They found fire in front of the building at the pro shop and kitchen areas that had extended into the ceiling.

"We're getting ahold of it (the fire)," Petersen said at 6:30 a.m. "We have it knocked down.

He said he didn't believe the actual bowling lanes had been damaged by flames.

Mutual aid was called to area fire departments. Crews from Cedar Falls, Hudson, Raymond, Evansdale and Gilbertville were the scene.