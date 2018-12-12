WATERLOO – Fire damaged a set of filters that were being stored in the John Deere foundry facility on Wednesday morning.
The fire broke out when shortly before noon in a storage area where foundry castings are placed to cool at the Westfield Avenue site, said Capt. Ryan Mahood with Waterloo Fire Rescue.
No injuries were reported, and Waterloo firefighters extinguished the flames.
The fire was limited to the materials, Mahood said.
