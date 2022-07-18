UPDATE: Fairbank mayor killed in crash involving a driver's education car

JANESVILLE — The mayor of Fairbank was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning on U.S. Highway 218 that involved a driver's education car.

Gregory Harter, 71, a passenger in the driver's education vehicle, died at the scene. Three others were injured, including two 14 year olds, one of whom was the driver.

Fairbank City Clerk Brittany Fuller confirmed that Harter is the mayor. He is listed as Mike Harter on the city's website. Michael is his middle name.

The Iowa State Patrol said that shortly before 8:30 a.m. a 14-year-old from Waterloo was driving a Chevy Impala southbound on Highway 218 near the Janesville exit when the car went onto the shoulder. The driver over-corrected, crossing the southbound lanes of the highway and the median into the path of an oncoming northbound car.

A State Patrol official confirmed the Chevy Impala was a driver's education vehicle.

The driver of the Impala and a passenger from Waverly, the other 14-year-old, were hurt in the accident. The woman in the other car, Tabetha Gehrke, of Waterloo, was also injured.

Harter previously served on the Wapsie Valley Board of Education, according to Courier files. In 2018, he stepped down from his seat to become Wapsie Valley Community Schools' interim superintendent after the board ended a sharing agreement on the leadership position with Dunkerton Community Schools.

He was a former educator who retired nearly a decade ago as a school superintendent. He led one of the districts that now makes up East Greene Community Schools in Jefferson following a 2014 merger.

Harter was elected to the school board in September 2017 and elected mayor a few months later in November. He stepped down from the board in October 2018 to lead the district on an interim basis.

Harter was transported to Woods Funeral Home after Monday's accident. The two teenagers were transported to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital and Gehrke was transported to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

Also responding to the scene of the accident were the Bremer County Sheriff's Office, Janesville fire and police departments, Waverly Ambulance, the state medical examiner's office, Tim and Mike's Towing, and the Iowa Department of Transportation. The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.