UPDATE: Experts validating test results from new program, governor says

But Iowa’s public health department does not plan to report TestIowa results separately from other test results in Iowa, a state official said Thursday. Some TestIowa results have already been included in the state’s daily reporting, state public health deputy director Sarah Reisetter said.

During her daily briefing on the state’s pandemic response efforts, Reynolds said experts at the state hygienic lab at the University of Iowa are working to ensure the TestIowa results are accurate and providing reliable information.

“That’s why we have TestIowa located at the state hygienic lab. We’re working with a team that is very qualified, that have been doing (infectious disease) testing for a long, long time. There’s a lot of expertise in that lab,” Reynolds said from the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Dodge in Johnston. “That’s why they’re taking the time that they are, to make sure that they’re validating the process so that we can ensure Iowans that the results that they are receiving are accurate. … I feel confident that we’ll be able to demonstrate that to Iowans.”