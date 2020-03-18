UPDATE: Event is postponed Mandy Sullivan to speak at UMW Cedar Falls

The Afternoon with Mandy Sullivan Spiritual Event that was to take place on April 4th at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls has been postponed and will be re-scheduled at a later date.

CEDAR FALLS -- An afternoon with Mandy Sullivan, a popular Christian women's speaker, will take place April 4 form 12:30 to 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St. With over 20 years of ministry, Mandy's program incorporates humor, stories and biblical teaching.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Tickets are $25 each or a special “girlfriend” rate of two tickets for $40. Tickets are available by mail at: UMW, First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St. Cedar Falls, IA 50613; please include return address and phone number for tickets to be mailed. Tickets will be available at the door the day of the event.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0