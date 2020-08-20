UPDATE: Evacuation lifted following tanker crash in Waterloo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Waterloo firefighters have lifted an evacuation put in place earlier this morning following a fuel tanker crash.

Residents are now able to return to their homes, but some streets may remain blocked, and residents will have to park elsewhere, according to emergency officials.

The initial crash appeared to be at Hammond and Ridgeway between the semi tanker and a minivan --- it wasn't immediately clear if the minivan was parked or occupied --- and the semi apparently lost control and continued a short distance down Ridgeway where it struck two parked SUVs in a driveway and then slammed into the house.

The resident inside was sleeping in a downstairs bedroom in the corner where the impact happened. He awoke to the crash and was able to exit through the back door without injury.

The tanker driver was alive and extricated from the truck. He was taken to a hospital.

The hazmat team has been mustered to handle the fuel spill, which is draining down the street.

The crash happened shortly before 6:45 a.m. at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues.