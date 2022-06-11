 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

UPDATE: Emergency responders searching Cedar River in Waterloo for missing person

  • Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO — Emergency responders are searching for a male who reportedly walked into the Cedar River near the Sixth Street bridge.

Waterloo Fire Rescue confirmed the man is in his late teens or early 20s. Witnesses say they saw the man float down the river after entering, according to officials.

Police and fire recue personnel were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. Friday night, during the My Waterloo Days parade. The man is still missing and the search restarted Saturday morning. 

Fire department officials said divers will not be deployed because the search area is too close to the dam. There is currently one boat being used in that area.

The Courier initially reported incorrectly online that the person had jumped into the river from the bridge.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Man pleads in fatal shooting

Man pleads in fatal shooting

WATERLOO – With cuffed hands and teardrop tattoos on his right cheek, Dorray Darnell Cooper dabbed away real tears Wednesday as he pleaded gui…

Watch Now: Related Video

Mudslide causes destruction in southern China city

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News