UPDATE: Emergency responders searching Cedar River in Waterloo for missing person

WATERLOO — Emergency responders are searching for a male who reportedly walked into the Cedar River near the Sixth Street bridge.

Waterloo Fire Rescue confirmed the man is in his late teens or early 20s. Witnesses say they saw the man float down the river after entering, according to officials.

Police and fire recue personnel were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. Friday night, during the My Waterloo Days parade. The man is still missing and the search restarted Saturday morning.

Fire department officials said divers will not be deployed because the search area is too close to the dam. There is currently one boat being used in that area.

The Courier initially reported incorrectly online that the person had jumped into the river from the bridge.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0