CEDAR RAPIDS --- Cedar Rapids police have identified the two SUV occupants killed in a crash with a train Sunday.
Ethan W. Mortensen, 32, of Ely was driving the 2012 Chevrolet Equinox and David P. Mortensen, 66, of Ely was a passenger when their vehicle was struck by an eastbound Union Pacific train in the 3000 block of C Street SW Sunday afternoon, according to an update from the Cedar Rapids Police Department.
An autopsy is pending with the Linn County Medical Examiner’s Officer and the accident remains under investigation, according to the release.
