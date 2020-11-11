UPDATE: Election results now official in Cedar Valley -- see the numbers

On the U.S. Senate side, 29,222 voters went for U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, who won another term in office — an increase of 18 votes over last Tuesday’s total. A total of 34,963 voters in Black Hawk County picked Democrat Theresa Greenfield, an increase of 24 votes. One extra vote was cast for Libertarian candidate Rick Stewart, for a total of 1,301 votes.

U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer ended up with 36,060 votes in Black Hawk County, while U.S. Rep.-elect Ashley Hinson garnered 29,333 votes — an increase of 26 and 17 ballots, respectively.

In Bremer County, 14,627 ballots ended up being cast, a total of 80.39% of all registered voters, according to the secretary of state’s office.

Of the eight ballots that came in after Election Day, four were accepted, according to Auditor Shelley Wolf. Another six provisional ballots were accepted out of 12 filed, and two of three “questionable ballots” were held until they could be inspected, with the final one thrown out for not having an affidavit signature, Wolf said.

A total of 8,294 voters picked Trump for president, while 5,958 picked Biden, 57% to 40.1%.

Another 8,196 chose Ernst for U.S. Senate to 5,911 for Greenfield, and 8,000 went for Hinson in the U.S. House over Finkenauer’s 6,036.