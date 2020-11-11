UPDATE: Election results now official in Cedar Valley -- see the numbers

WATERLOO — Black Hawk, Bremer and Buchanan counties made their election results official Tuesday.
Counties had to certify election results by Tuesday from the Nov. 3 presidential election, and around 60% of the state’s 99 counties posted results at the Iowa Secretary of State’s website as of Tuesday afternoon.
The certification is done the day after the Nov. 9 deadline for receiving ballots by mail at auditors’ offices. The ballots still must be postmarked by Nov. 2 to count.
Black Hawk County certified its results with 66,970 total ballots, an increase of 44 ballots more than the previously reported 66,926. A total of 74.46% of registered voters in the county exercised that right.
“Of the increase in votes, 25 are provisional ballots that were approved, and the rest are absentee ballots that arrived after the election but were postmarked prior to Election Day,” said Black Hawk County Auditor Grant Veeder. He noted there were “no discrepancies” in vote counting.
Seventeen of those extra ballots voted for President Donald Trump for a total of 29,640, while 26 went for President-elect Joe Biden for a total of 35,647. The remaining ballot went for Jo Jorgensen, the Libertarian candidate, giving her a total of 722 votes. Biden received 53.53% of the vote to Trump’s 44.51%.
On the U.S. Senate side, 29,222 voters went for U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, who won another term in office — an increase of 18 votes over last Tuesday’s total. A total of 34,963 voters in Black Hawk County picked Democrat Theresa Greenfield, an increase of 24 votes. One extra vote was cast for Libertarian candidate Rick Stewart, for a total of 1,301 votes.
U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer ended up with 36,060 votes in Black Hawk County, while U.S. Rep.-elect Ashley Hinson garnered 29,333 votes — an increase of 26 and 17 ballots, respectively.
In Bremer County, 14,627 ballots ended up being cast, a total of 80.39% of all registered voters, according to the secretary of state’s office.
Of the eight ballots that came in after Election Day, four were accepted, according to Auditor Shelley Wolf. Another six provisional ballots were accepted out of 12 filed, and two of three “questionable ballots” were held until they could be inspected, with the final one thrown out for not having an affidavit signature, Wolf said.
A total of 8,294 voters picked Trump for president, while 5,958 picked Biden, 57% to 40.1%.
Another 8,196 chose Ernst for U.S. Senate to 5,911 for Greenfield, and 8,000 went for Hinson in the U.S. House over Finkenauer’s 6,036.
In Buchanan County, 10,879 ballots were cast, a total of 76.46% of registered voters in the county.
Auditor Cindy Gosse said the extra ballots were all ballots properly postmarked before Nov. 2 and arrived before Nov. 9, with no provisional ballots included.
A total of 6,420 chose Trump, while 4,169 chose Biden for president, 59.6% to 38.7%.
In the Senate race, 6,063 chose Ernst over Greenfield’s 4,292, and 6,180 voters picked Hinson to 4,481 for Finkenauer in the House.
