UPDATE: Elderly person is Black Hawk County's first COVID-19 case

McCoy said Wednesday by phone that the state was now limiting information given out in its new cases.

"There's a point in epidemiology work where we don't release those types of details because we get so many cases," she said.

McCoy said IDPH medical director Dr. Caitlin Pedati was not immediately available for comment.

Egbuonye and three medical directors at the county's largest hospitals all spoke at the briefing about the importance of personal hygiene, social distancing of at least 6 feet and staying home when sick, even with only mild symptoms.

"I know this is difficult, I know there's a lot of questions, I know there's uncertainty. But I am urging the community to please stay calm," Egbuonye said. "We are continuing to monitor this situation locally, and we are working closely with our health care and response partners."

Those especially at risk were people age 60 and older and those with underlying conditions, she noted, and people were "most infectious" when they were experiencing symptoms, particularly a high fever.

Dr. Russell Adams, chief medical officer at UnityPoint Health, pointed out that there was no treatment and no vaccine yet for COVID-19, emphasizing the importance of the entire county keeping their distance.