{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- A driver who was thrown from his vehicle in a crash in rural Cedar Falls Thursday afternoon has died.

The man’s identity hasn’t been released.

The crash was reported shortly after 1 p.m. in the 7500 block of Leversee Road, according to Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Deputies said the vehicle was traveling northbound on Leversee Road and entered the east ditch and rolled, ejecting the driver, who was the lone occupant.

The driver was transported to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Janesville Fire, MercyOne Cedar Falls Ambulance, Air-Care 2 and the Iowa State Patrol.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
12
0

Tags

Load comments