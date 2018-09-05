UPDATE: Christopher Timmer died Friday at Covenant Medical Center, according to an obituary provided to The Courier.
EVANSDALE -- The Iowa State Patrol has released details about a truck crash on Interstate 380 in Black Hawk County Wednesday that left two people injured.
Passersby were being credited with helping save driver of the gravel truck after his vehicle burst into flames following the crash.
WATERLOO — Christopher R. Timmer, 46, of Waterloo, died Friday, Aug. 31, at Covenant Medical…
According to the accident report from the State Patrol, a gravel truck being driven by Christopher R. Timmer, 46, of Waterloo, was southbound on I-380 about 9:10 a.m. Wednesday when the driver crossed the median into oncoming traffic.
The truck struck a pickup being driven by Richard R. Burke, 49, of Lockridge, Iowa.
The crash sent the gravel truck into the ditch, hitting a guard rail and concrete barrier and catching fire.
Both Timmer and Burke were injured and both went to Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo where their conditions were not available. Evansdale Police Chief Jeff Jensen said quick action by passing motorists was crucial in rescuing the dump truck driver.
“If it wasn’t for those good Samaritans, it could have been a bad, bad deal,” Jensen said. “We were really lucky on this.”
The Iowa State Patrol said the crash remains under investigation. They were assisted at the scene by Evansdale Police, the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office, Evansdale EMS, Evansdale Fire Department, Waterloo paramedics, Iowa Department of Transportation and Roy Mount Towing.
The crash backed up traffic on I-380 for some time.
