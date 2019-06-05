CEDAR FALLS – Emergency workers resuscitated two dogs after pulling them from a smoke-filled home in Cedar Falls on Tuesday night.
The dogs, Willow and Alley, 5-year-old great Dane mastiffs weighing 200 pounds each, were unconscious when city public safety officers removed them from inside 1310 Hawthorne Drive, said Jeff Olson, director of public safety services.
Out on the front law, MercyOne paramedics provided oxygen, and bystanders cheered when they saw one of the dogs begin to wag a tail.
“I can’t thank them enough. I don’t know what I’d do without them,” said owner Sara Robert. “I’ve had them since they were about eight weeks … They saved my life more than once, on rough days and rough times.”
On Wednesday, city officials said the two dogs spent the night at Taylor Veterinary Hospital in Cedar Falls and then were reunited with Robert.
"They are doing fine; they still have a small cough but will make a full recovery, said Dr. Wendi Goetsch, a veterinarian at Taylor. "The cough is normal as they clear the smoke from their lungs and it will go away. Thankfully, the firefighters responded so fast and the dogs were able to get oxygen quickly. It saved them."
Fire Chief John Bostwick and Assistant Police Chief Craig Berte, also a public safety officer, along with Public Safety Lt. John Zolondek, were on hand at Taylor Veterinary Hospital Wednesday to check on the dogs' progress. Zolenek had been the one to administer the dogs with the oxygen.
Robert was just returning home from work on Tuesday night and saw the fire trucks and ambulance.
You have free articles remaining.
“I saw the door was open, and they were my first thought,” Robert said.
Olson said neighbors had called 911, and firefighters could see smoke through the front windows. They discovered a fire smoldering inside the bathroom and extinguished it. The dogs were found in a bedroom.
“They were lifeless … They put oxygen on them, and those dogs laid there for 30 minutes, and I thought ‘no hope.’ And then the homeowners came home, and as soon as they heard their voices, the tail started wagging,” Olson said.
"The dogs were huge; there was one over 150 pounds, and we had to carry them out by their legs and haul them to safety," said Berte.
Fire damage was isolated to the bathroom, but the rest of the house suffered heat and smoke damage. The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.
"It's amazing to see how they are doing now versus how they were just last night," Bostwick said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.