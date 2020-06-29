UPDATE: Disaster proclamation extended to Fayette as well as Black Hawk counties; $5,000 grants available

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES – Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation Monday for Fayette County, adding to the proclamation Thursday for Black Hawk County in response to recent heavy rains June 20.

The governor’s proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to the effects of severe weather and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program, for Black Hawk, Fayette and Van Buren counties.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $43,440 for a family of three. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses.

Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website, dhs.iowa.gov. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.