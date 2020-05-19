UPDATE: Dillard's to close Crossroads location

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO – Another department store is leaving Crossroads Center mall.

Dillard’s officials said the departure of its Waterloo location is likely a few months away.

“It’s really hard to see it go,” Jennifer Swarbrick, operations manager for the Waterloo store, who has been there since it opened more than 20 years ago.

The store temporality closed because of the COVID-19 pandemics, as did all other Crossroads stores and several non-mall retailers.

Swarbrick said the company’s decision to permanently close the Crossroads location was based on a number of reasons.

“We were actually expecting to open and not have any problems,” she said. “A lot of that wasn’t just the pandemic, there were other factors that were involved as well.”

The announcement came after Little Rock, Ark.-based Dillard's Inc. reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $162 million on Thursday.

The Crossroads store employs about 100 people, and workers can apply for positions at other Dillard’s locations.

“They will let anybody go anywhere, so they really try to take care of their people,” Swarbrick said.

The Waterloo store opened at Crossroads in August 1997, constructing its own building attached to the mall instead of leasing. It was the 258th Dillard’s store, totaling 155,000 square feet over two floors and coinciding with a major renovation at Crossroads, which also brought the mall’s elevator.

