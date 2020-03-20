UPDATE: Den Herder Vet Hospital starts curbside service to treat pets, protect humans

WATERLOO — If you’re like most Americans, your pets are treated like family members. As a pet parent, you’re concerned about how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact your dog, cat, bird or guinea pig.

Can you get the care your pet needs, whether it’s updating vaccinations or the need for emergency care?

Den Herder Veterinary Hospital in Waterloo has given new meaning to the phrase “curb your pet.”

Curbside service has been put into place to safeguard the health of pet owners, veterinarians and staff while continuing to treat pets.

“We made the decision to start curbside service because we recognized what was coming down the pipeline with coronavirus. We wanted to be one step ahead, be proactive and not reactive,” said veterinarian Tom Taylor, Den Herder’s owner.

“Our patients, our clients, our staff, our staff’s families and the business – those are the five things I took into consideration in deciding to do curbside service and not let the public come inside the building.”