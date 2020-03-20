UPDATE: Den Herder Vet Hospital starts curbside service to treat pets, protect humans

WATERLOO — If you’re like most Americans, your pets are treated like family members. As a pet parent, you’re concerned about how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact your dog, cat, bird or guinea pig.
Can you get the care your pet needs, whether it’s updating vaccinations or the need for emergency care?
Den Herder Veterinary Hospital in Waterloo has given new meaning to the phrase “curb your pet.”
Curbside service has been put into place to safeguard the health of pet owners, veterinarians and staff while continuing to treat pets.
“We made the decision to start curbside service because we recognized what was coming down the pipeline with coronavirus. We wanted to be one step ahead, be proactive and not reactive,” said veterinarian Tom Taylor, Den Herder’s owner.
“Our patients, our clients, our staff, our staff’s families and the business – those are the five things I took into consideration in deciding to do curbside service and not let the public come inside the building.”
Here’s how it works: The pet owner calls the vet office to set up their appointment. When they arrive in the parking lot, the owner calls the office and a vet technician is sent out to collect the pet from the car and take it into a treatment room. The vet provides whatever exam or treatment needed while talking with the owner on speaker phone. When the exam is finished, the pet is returned to the owner in the parking lot. The same process is used for picking up prescriptions.
Curbside service has been moving along smoothly. “I talk with the owners just like I would do if they were in the exam room with me. We’ve tweaked the plan as we’ve gone along, and now it’s working very well. We can’t be of service to our clients and patients if we aren’t healthy,” Taylor explained.
Having continued access to veterinary care has eased concerns of pet owners, he said. The hospital also will continue to treat client’s emergencies. “We had a hit-by-a-car emergency right at 5 p.m. We have to have a healthy staff to care for those kinds of things.”
Veterinarians receive training in epidemiology and with their expertise on ways pets and people impact each other, are deemed an essential service to public health.
The Courier contacted several other veterinarian clinics in the metro area. We have learnedthat Taylor Veterinary Hospital in Cedar Falls has been providing curbside service to their clients since Tuesday, as well.
