UPDATE: Deere beats estimate with 1st quarter income of $517 million

Workers at John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline and John Deere Waterloo Works are in the agriculture and turf divisions. East Moline employees make combine harvesters and front-end equipment for combines, while Waterloo workers manufacture tractors.

Deere officials also continue to monitor the potential impact of Covid-19, the coronavirus that began in 2019, which has already led to a temporary closure of Deere’s Chinese operations. The effects of the virus would most impact the supply change of its international operations, they said.

Ryan Campbell, Deere’s chief financial officer, said Deere has allocated $40 million in its second quarter budget for expedited transportation, freight and costs to ramp up production when the situation with the virus improves.

And while local operations were affected by layoffs and buyouts in 2019 and early 2020, it appears some cuts may be coming to international operations this year. That was previously discussed at a consumer trade show earlier this year, and is the result of continued investment in Deere’s precision agriculture operations, or the use of technology to allow farmers to operate more precisely in their fields.