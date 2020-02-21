UPDATE: Deere beats estimate with 1st quarter income of $517 million

MOLINE, Ill. -- Deere & Company had a stronger first quarter than expected, according to its earnings report released Friday.
The Moline-based equipment manufacturer reported net income of $517 million for the first quarter ended Feb. 2, or $1.63 per share, compared with net income of $498 million, or $1.54 per share, for the quarter ended Jan. 27, 2019.
The average analyst estimate ahead of Friday's report was $1.25, meaning Deere, using tax benefits, produced nearly 40 cents a share higher than expected.
“Farmer confidence, though still subdued, has improved due in part to hopes for a relaxation of trade tensions and higher agricultural exports," said John May, Deere's chief executive officer.
Worldwide net sales and revenues decreased 4% in the first quarter of 2020 to $7.631 billion. Net sales of the equipment operations were $6.530 billion for the quarter, compared with $6.941 billion in 2019.
The company revealed it spent $127 million in the quarter related to its voluntary employee separation program, or buyouts, announced in late November. Those buyouts are anticipated to result in long-term savings for the company as it becomes “leaner” and “more agile.”
You have free articles remaining.
Declining demand in construction and forestry is an ongoing concern. The ripple effect has been layoffs in recent months at John Deere Dubuque Works and Davenport Works, which both manufacture construction and forestry products.
Workers at John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline and John Deere Waterloo Works are in the agriculture and turf divisions. East Moline employees make combine harvesters and front-end equipment for combines, while Waterloo workers manufacture tractors.
Deere officials also continue to monitor the potential impact of Covid-19, the coronavirus that began in 2019, which has already led to a temporary closure of Deere’s Chinese operations. The effects of the virus would most impact the supply change of its international operations, they said.
Ryan Campbell, Deere’s chief financial officer, said Deere has allocated $40 million in its second quarter budget for expedited transportation, freight and costs to ramp up production when the situation with the virus improves.
And while local operations were affected by layoffs and buyouts in 2019 and early 2020, it appears some cuts may be coming to international operations this year. That was previously discussed at a consumer trade show earlier this year, and is the result of continued investment in Deere’s precision agriculture operations, or the use of technology to allow farmers to operate more precisely in their fields.
Deere wants to “refocus our capital allocation on investments that intensify our precision ag leadership” and expand its retrofitting and used market, Campbell said Friday.
“We’ll pursue additional opportunities pertaining to our overseas footprint and design … we will provide updates on these initiatives during our quarterly earnings calls.”