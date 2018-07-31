DECORAH -- A man and a woman were arrested on drug charges and child endangerment after officials found drugs in a residence with their two children.
Bruce Dean Divers Jr., 44, and Valerie Ann Burke, 43, both of 809 E. Water St., Decorah, were arrested Monday, July 30 at their home and charged with child endangerment as a result of exposure to meth, third or subsequent offense possession of methamphetamine, third or subsequent offense possession of marujuana and possession of ephedrine.
Both were taken to the Winneshiek County Jail, according to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office.
According to reports, a search warrant was conducted Monday after a "lengthy investigation" into the pair, and deputies found the drugs as well as glass pipes, silicone pipes, syringes and glass bongs.
Deputies also found meth-making chemicals and materials in the basement of the residence, including muriatic acid, acetone, tubing, baggies, cold packs, measuring scales, a coffee grinder, rubbing alcohol, peroxide and butane. They determined the couple was not actively making meth, however.
Divers recently completed probation in May for a charge of harassment. He was found to have written threatening Facebook posts toward two Decorah School District teachers after he was upset about the content of instruction his girlfriend's son received in school, according to court documents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.