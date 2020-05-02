UPDATE: COVID cases continue at record levels in Iowa

Gates said a direct caregiver who works at the Pavilion and a maintenance employee have also tested positive for the disease. Two employees who have been on leaves of absence since April 17 have also contracted COVID-19, she added.

An employee of Friends At Home, a home health agency located at Rosewood Estate, had tested positive for COVID-19. That employee did have direct contact with residents of Rosewood Estate who had contracted for services through Friends At Home.

The two employees on leave live with individuals who work at Tyson Fresh Meats, which closed voluntarily April 22 after an outbreak of coronavirus. Black Hawk County Health Department officials said 90% of the county’s cases through Thursday stem from the Tyson plant.

When Gates learned of the outbreak at Tyson, she decided employees who lived with Tyson employees could not work at Friendship Village until it was absolutely clear they were not infected and not in contact with the Tyson employee.

“We offered the use of our guest and empty rooms for them to stay in and work at Friendship Village should their ‘person’ be tested as negative,” Gates said.