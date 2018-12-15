WATERLOO -- Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare will no longer allow vasectomies or tubal ligations to be performed at Covenant Medical Center.
The announcement in a late Friday afternoon press release indicated the move is based on the hospital's affiliation with the Catholic church.
"Like all Catholic health care organizations, Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare is called to adhere to the Ethical and Religious Directives for Catholic Health Care Services (ERDs)," the statement read. "We have been meeting with our providers and colleagues to ensure the medical services we provide are in accordance with these guidelines for Catholic health care services.
"Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare is no longer scheduling patients for vasectomies or tubal ligations," it continued. "Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare remains committed to caring for the patients and communities we serve in the spirit of our Catholic values."
Hospital officials said they would not be speaking beyond the official statement in the news release.
Covenant is part of the Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-Iowa organization, a faith-based, 511-bed health-care organization providing comprehensive care at Covenant, Sartori in Cedar Falls and Mercy Hospital in Oelwein.
It is part of the 140-year system of care sponsored by the Wheaton Franciscan Sisters, formally incorporated in 1983. In 2016, the Wheaton Franciscan Sisters transferred their Iowa operations to Mercy Health Network, an Iowa-based health care system based out of Des Moines. Mercy Hospital in Des Moines also does not allow the procedures to be performed.
A tubal ligation — commonly known in the vernacular as getting one’s “tubes tied” — is a permanent form of birth control in which a woman’s Fallopian tubes are sealed off, preventing eggs from being fertilized.
The stoppage of the two birth control procedures at religious-affiliated hospitals is a growing trend, which has faced criticism especially as the number of Catholic hospital beds continues to grow.
A position statement from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists in 2016 and reaffirmed this year, noted the organization was concerned about the growing number of U.S. health care systems and hospitals that limit the scope of reproductive health care services they provide.
“Women should have access to scientifically based health care,” ACOG said. "Prohibitions on essential care that are based on religious or other non-scientific grounds can jeopardize women’s health and safety.”
MergerWatch, a nonprofit organization which advocates patient rights over religious and ethical beliefs, published a 2016 report indicating the number of acute care Catholic hospitals grew by 22 percent between 2001 and 2016 while the overall number of acute care hospitals fell by 6 percent.
Iowa had 42.1 percent of its acute care beds in hospital operating under Catholic health restrictions, which is the second-highest rate in the nation behind Alaska, according to the MergerWatch report.
Does Wheaton Franciscan /Mercy also own Covenant Clinic? I wonder if their doctors are allowed to refer patients to receive this service? I like my Covenant Clinic doctor but not sure I would use a hospital that forces me to follow their beliefs. I have noticed the waiting room that used to always be full is now nearly empty. There are far fewer doctors than there used to be. And apparently fewer patients.
I think this is rediculas, they have been covering up those pedophile Priest for many years that molest children & Nun's, & then come out with this ridicules rule so they can look religious, I use to be a Catholic, but ever sense it was announced about those Priest being molesters I have quit that Pedophile organization, all there after is power money & numbers. There judgment is coming.
The Catholic Church needs to get out of the health care business. They struggle simply managing the affairs of the church let alone dealing with the complexities of the health care system. Many of the largest catholic health care corporations are struggling. Keep in mind existing as a not-for-profit doesn’t mean you don’t need to have a positive balance sheet at the end of the year. In fact, quite the opposite is true. To me this is yet another example of an antiquated organization proving, to their ultimate demise, the age old axiom - nothing stays the same forever.
Thanks for the announcement. I guess I'll be changing to a healthcare provider that doesn't let religion interfere with science.
Too bad they worry about responsible families deciding they like the family size they have selected! Catholic Church should be more concerned about abortion rates; sexual abuse by their own priests who never receive any prosecution whatsoever; child abuse @ the parental level by overwhelmed single women & the parade of boyfriends in the living quarters and the diminishing classrooms of parochial schools!
Pretty soon we'll have to say 3 Hail Marys before we can get a cast on our broken leg.
