UPDATE: Communities assess damage following Wednesday's wind storm

WATERLOO – Residents are assessing damage following a strong storm that passed through the Cedar Valley on Wednesday night.

Heavy rains, part of a large front moving across the Midwest, hit the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area around 8 p.m. Wednesday. It was followed by high winds around 11 p.m.

Winds knocked down power lines and toppled trees.

As of Thursday morning, some area streets are blocked because of debris, including a section on Vinton Street where a section of sheet metal roof from a commercial building landed. A power line was also down at that location.

A large tree closed off Ricker Street near Hewitt Street, and the 1600 block of Black Hawk Street was closed because of power lines.

In Benton County, one person died when strong winds tipped over a tractor trailer, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The Freightliner was headed south on Highway 151 near Norway at about 8:30 p.m. when a gust knocked it on its side, and it came to a rest in the ditch. The identity of the deceased hasn't been released.

Meanwhile, Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for 43 counties in the severe weather.

It was issued for the following counties: Allamakee, Appanoose, Audubon, Bremer, Buena Vista, Butler, Calhoun, Cass, Cerro Gordo, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Davis, Fayette, Floyd, Greene, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Howard, Ida, Kossuth, Lucas, Madison, Marshall, Mills, Mitchell, Monroe, Montgomery, O'Brien, Page, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Sac, Shelby, Union, Washington, Webster, Winnebago, Winneshiek, Wright and Worth.

The governor's proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program.

