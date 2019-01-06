CLINTON — A Clinton firefighter died and another was critically injured battling a fire and explosion Saturday morning at an ADM grain facility in Clinton.
Killed was 33-year-old Lt. Eric Hosette, a 12-year veteran of the Clinton Fire Department who also served as the chief of the Charlotte Volunteer Fire Department.
Injured was 23-year-old firefighter Adam Cain, who has been with the department just shy of two years.
Clinton Fire Chief Mike Brown said two shifts were involved in fighting the fire, reported at 8:45 a.m.
“The first shift went in and stabilized the fire somewhat ... and then about 8:45 a.m. there was an explosion,” Brown said.
Hosette was taken to Mercy Medical Center, Clinton, where Brown said the medical staff “did everything possible to try and revive him.”
“He was a fine man with a wife and young daughter,” Brown added.
Adam Cain was missing when “heroically” he was found, Brown said.
Cain was taken by air ambulance to University Hospitals, Iowa City. Brown described his condition as “very critical but stable.” Brown said he hoped to have good news about Cain’s condition some time today.
ADM spokesperson Jackie Anderson said in a statement at around 5:45 a.m. Saturday employees discovered smoldering material in one of the loading facility’s silo storage bins. The incident is under investigation. Anderson said ADM is assessing the damage to its facility.
During a news briefing Saturday night, Matt Brooke, Clinton city administrator, pointed to a photo of the ADM plant and the silo where the fire and explosion occurred.
“They were heroically battling a fire 100 plus feet off the ground when these incidents occurred due to explosion,” Brooke said.
