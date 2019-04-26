IOWA FALLS – Cleanup of a 50-gallon diesel fuel spill south of Iowa Falls is near completion, officials said Friday.
The fuel reached the South Fork of the Iowa River after a shutoff valve failed Monday afternoon as Agvantage FS was refueling a farm tank.
Agvantage FS worked with an environmental contractor to place floating booms in the river to contain and absorb the fuel. The contractor acted quickly and was able to contain fuel to just south of Highway D41 to about 0.75 miles west of KK Avenue.
DNR revisited the area Thursday afternoon, seeing active fish and aquatic life in the river. DNR will continue to monitor cleanup activities. The contractor will leave booms in place until all oil sheen has disappeared.
DNR will continue to monitor cleanup activities and consider appropriate enforcement action.
EARLIER STORY
IOWA FALLS – About 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled Monday afternoon, reaching the South Fork of the Iowa River in Iowa Falls.
Fuel spilled while an Agvantage FS truck was filling a farm diesel tank about five miles south of Iowa Falls. Diesel fuel flowed about 50 feet into the river after an automatic shutoff valve failed.
The fuel had traveled about three miles downstream by 5 p.m. Monday. An environmental cleanup contractor was en route. Agvantage FS is working with the contractor to place booms and contain the spill before it reaches Highway 65.
