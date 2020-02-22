UPDATE: Church briefs

Usher Day set

at Pilgrim Rest

WATERLOO -- Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church will celebrate its Usher Annual Day on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Impact Church will be a guest, and the Rev. Marshaundus Robinson will bring the message.

Program set

at Corinthian

WATERLOO -- The Women’s Day Committee of Corinthian Baptist Church, 915 Willow St., will have its Centerpoint program on Sunday at 4 p.m.

They will present, “100 Women in Red.” The theme is: “Women Standing on God’s Grace.” Guest speaker will be Chiquita Loveless of Mount Carmel Baptist Church.

Gospel group

set to perform

NEW HARTFORD -- SaltLight, a country gospel singing group from Northeast Iowa, will perform at the New Hartford Community Center at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The hourlong concert is free and open to the public. Free refreshments will be served immediately after.

Lenten speaker

series dates set

CEDAR FALLS — Orchard Hill Church, 3900 Orchard Hill Drive, will host its Lenten Lunch Speaker Series from Wednesday through April 1.