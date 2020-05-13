UPDATE: CF downtown Main Street closing for hydrant work

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UPDATE: This planned closure has been shifted from its original planned start date of May 13 to next week. The expected closure will be in effect from Monday through Friday, May 18-22. Despite the closure, access to the 100 block businesses will remain intact throughout this work.

CEDAR FALLS -- Beginning Wednesday, crews working for the Downtown Streetscape and Reconstruction Project will be removing and replacing the existing fire hydrant, and its connection to the water main, in front of the Cedar Falls Community Theatre, located at the intersection of West First and Main streets.

For the contractor to perform this work, a full road closure will be in effect for five to seven days.

a full road closure will be in effect for five to seven days.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 0