UPDATE: 'Celebration of Life' held in memory of Schmidt family in Overman Park

CEDAR FALLS – Love was in the air Tuesday night at Overman Park, a place where the Schmidt family often gathered to enjoy the outdoors and community events.

A couple of hundred people attended an hour-long celebration of life ceremony. Most sat in lawn chairs while watching and listening to stories and anecdotes about Tyler and Sarah Schmidt and their six-year-old daughter, Lula.

The Cedar Falls family members were found shot to death July 22 in their tent at Maquoketa Caves State Park campground in Jackson County after what appeared to have been a random act of violence. Arlo Schmidt, their nine-year-old son, survived the attack.

The Schmidt and Morehouse families joined Mayor Rob Green, who led the event in front of the Overman Park stage and from behind a table with photographs and bright flowers.

A grief counselor also was on hand to help the community work through the tragedy.

Green read the family's obituary published in The Courier before he, Ambri Refer, an employee of the Cedar Falls Public Library like Sarah, and family friends Burt Flather and Monica Iliff shared a few dozen thoughts and memories that been collected and submitted by friends and family over the last few days.

Even the family's mail carrier passed along a story:

“I enjoyed seeing them all the time. Tyler walked everywhere, so I saw him every day, and when Sarah turned 40 I remember her getting 40 cards in the mail from her family. It was awesome to deliver those to her. Just amazing people,” the mailman wrote.

Tyler and Sarah were remembered as loving parents.

“The thing that keeps rising to the top when I think about Sarah and Tyler is how dedicated they were to doing the very best thing for Arlo and Lula at every turn,” read Green from one friend’s submission. “Most of the conversations I’ve had with Sarah over the past nine years have been about how to make the best and therefore hardest decisions about parenting.”

The friend knew her as a "talented research scientist" at the University of Kansas in Lawrence, but “was lucky enough to catch her in her newfound element at the Cedar Falls Public Library this fall, and she was just so happy and so good at this as well.”

Aunt Sue wrote that Tyler and Sarah Schmidt were “dedicated to their family and loved the community. They were the most the kind, sweet and loving people and we will miss them dearly.”

Charlie Parkhurst, a six-year-old classmate of Lula, wrote how she had the “longest hair in our whole class” and added a smiley face at the end of the statement. Lula was remembered as happy and playful.

“Dear Ms. Lula, a bright little girl with such a big heart, I was looking forward to seeing you grow up with so wonderful possibilities,” said one friend.

One neighbor whose daughter carpooled with the Schmidts every day, recalled the rides when Disney movie soundtracks were played.

“Lula loved to sing along and smile,” she wrote.

Sarah was remembered for her time in a variety of settings: at mothers' groups, on long walks, on the playground with her kids, in the pumpkin patch, in the parks and in the library.

Her time as a master’s graduate student at the University of Kansas, which she attended with Tyler, was remarked, especially her research on the Kansas River.

Additionally, she was remembered by her “movie night crew” for the time when a damaged DVD did not stop her from uncovering the end to the movie.

“Later that night, while the rest of us went to bed, Sarah was on a mission. Never one to let a question go unanswered, Sarah found several summaries of the movie online and combined them into her own synopsis to fill in the missing 15 minutes," the friend wrote. "She emailed us around midnight. After four paragraphs summarizing 15 missing minutes of the movie she concluded, ‘So we really didn’t miss much.’”

One of Tyler’s work colleagues described him as a “brilliant” programmer and “truly genuine human being.”

“I know that he loved his family with everything he had, and he lived for them,” the colleague said.

Another co-worker said “he was one of the kindest and smartest people I knew” and a “go-to person when I had technical questions or wanted to run ideas by him.” But outside of work, he would talk about trips with his family to the local ice cream shop or the camping trips.

He loved Baha Blast Mountain Dew, ice cream, donuts and Peeps. He clearly had a sweet tooth, and loved the band REM.

Teresa and Brian Carr, “the fairy godparents” of the Sartori Park neighborhood, with a variety of gnomes, apes and fairies in their front garden, saw children like Lula and Arlo stop by the “neighborhood zoo.”

They talked about the jokes the Schmidt kids shared with them.

“While the children played in the fairy garden, we chatted with Sarah and Tyler. We were smitten,” and loved seeing them interact with other neighborhood friends.

“Sarah and Tyler possessed the superpower of truly seeing people and helping people to feel seen and heard in such life-affirming ways. And they were bringing up Arlo and Lula likewise as young ambassadors.”

Nate Gainer attended the ceremony with his 7-year-old daughter, Wren, who was a best friend of Lula in kindergarten at Lincoln Elementary School and knew the family from school concerts and fairs.

The girls would pretend to be cats together, so that’s what Wren drew on a crafted flower, one of the many arts and crafts offered by the library at the event in memory of the family.

“I enjoyed seeing the community support and doing crafts in honor of them,” Nate Gainer said.

Ai Wen of Cedar Falls was accompanied by her husband, Kenneth Elgersmith, and their seven-year-old daughter. They’d often see the family at the library, and their daughter went to a camp with Lula.

“It was a lovely service, and very well organized,” said Wen. “It was great that the community showed support and showed up.”

The ceremony was “needed,” Elgersmith added.

D’Andre Moore of Minneapolis graduated from Northern University High School in 1998 with Tyler Schmidt and came with former classmates.

“He was the first person who was nice to me” after Moore transferred to the high school from Waterloo and invited him to open campus lunch, he said of Tyler Schmidt. “He was genuinely a good person.”

It was a “beautiful” ceremony, Moore said. “I’m glad we could have been here for you buddy.”

One of Tyler’s aunts shared about the “beautiful theme of joy and effervescence and how much happiness they brought to be everybody.”

More than $270,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe page set up in support Arlo: https://www.gofundme.com/f/arlo-schmidt.

“I especially want to thank the families who’ve poured themselves into this tragedy, who’ve reached out through meals, through donations, through hugs, and who’ve shown the best of what Cedar Falls is, to these devastated families,” said Green.

The mayor praised the support of many others, including KCRG and KWWL for live streaming and recording the moment especially for Arlo.

“This service isn’t just for us here tonight. This is for Arlo," Green said through tears. "This is for 10 years, 15 years, and 20 years down the road when he watches this. Arlo, speaking to you as potentially a 20 year old, maybe a 30 year old. I want you to know how much your community loves you. You are Cedar Falls.”