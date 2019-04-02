CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Valley United Way raised more than $3 million during the 2018 campaign, reaching its highest fundraising amount ever.
The $3,140,954 total was revealed in a video at Tuesday morning's Breakfast of Champions. More than 300 community members attended the event at the Hilton Garden Inn.
"Thank you to everyone for this tremendous amount,” said Becky Bertch, campaign chairperson with her husband, Gary. “We had a goal from the beginning and that was to beat the amount from the previous year. Thanks to all of you, we did it."
It wasn't only last year's total of $2.93 million that they topped by raising about $200,000 more, a 7.1 percent increase. The campaign also came out $10,000 above the $3.13 million record from 2013, part of a six-year span where campaign totals were above $3 million.
"United Way funded services assist our families, friends and neighbors," said Sheila Baird, Cedar Valley United Way president. "We sincerely thank the generous donors for their financial gifts and pledges of support."
She thanked Gary and Becky Bertch for their leadership and tireless work on the campaign, as well.
"You know it’s going to be a lot of work," said Gary Bertch, and it was even more work than they expected. They made more than 110 presentations throughout the community, including about 75 at John Deere. The couple also made many phone calls, tapping into the personal relationships they’ve developed over the years.
And their efforts were rewarded. "Lots of people rallied," said Gary.
United Way’s strategic investments in the areas of education, health and financial stability currently support 60 programs at more than 30 nonprofit partners throughout the Cedar Valley.
"We love it when people support us financially," said Baird, to provide funds for deserving organizations helping the community. As a result, she suggested, "maybe tomorrow’s problems won’t be as bad."
The annual campaign kicked off in August at Lost Island Water Park and continued until January. Money raised will be distributed throughout the Cedar Valley based on recommendations from United Way community impact teams, which review grant applications and determine how the dollars will be most effective. Funds will be available to successful applicants beginning July 1.
Companies and individuals recognized during the breakfast included: John Deere, Campaign Partner; Dan Trelka, Pinch Hitter Award; Ryan Howard, Volunteer of the Year; Cedar Valley Preschool and Child Care Center, Funded Partner of the Year.
Four companies were recognized with the new Creative Campaign award: CBE Companies, Principal Financial, MercyOne and KWWL.
Eleven businesses were also recognized for having 100 percent participation in the 2018 campaign: Amperage Marketing & Fundraising, Cedar Valley United Way, Community Bank & Trust, Emergent Architecture, Family & Children’s Council, Great Western Bank, ISG, Iowa Legal Aid, Lamar Advertising, Nelson Properties/Midtown Development and PDCM Insurance.
In addition, nine businesses were recognized for having the highest increase in the 2018 campaign: Bertch Cabinet Manufacturing, Dalton Plumbing Heating, Cooling, Electric and Fireplaces, Inc., Dillard’s, Hogan-Hansen, MidAmerican Energy, PDCM Insurance, UPS, Veridian, and Viking Pump.
Organizers were looking ahead to the 2019 campaign, as well. Steve Carignan, Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center executive director, and Angela Weekley, Veridian Credit Union community inclusion manager, were named as chairpersons.
For more information about Cedar Valley United Way or to learn how you can contribute, visit www.cedarvalleyunitedway.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.