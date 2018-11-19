JANESVILLE --- A Cedar Falls woman received traffic and marijuana possession citations following a crash on Highway 218 Friday.
The Bremer County Sheriff's Office said the crash was reported about 5 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Highway 218 near Janesville.
Deputies said the investigation determined that a yellow 2017 Chevy Spark driven by Samantha Lund, 22, of Cedar Falls, was southbound in the right lane. When she went to go to the left lane, she struck a blue Dodge Dart driven by Brooke Vandaele, 23, of Dunkerton, who was also southbound. Lund lost control of her vehicle and went sideways, flipping onto the driver's side and going through a cable barrier.
There were no injuries. During the investigation, deputies found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Lund’s vehicle. She was charged with improper lane change, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Family members said she was tested at the scene and cleared of any intoxication charges.
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Janesville Fire Department, Janesville First Responders, Janesville Police Department, Waverly Ambulance, Iowa State Patrol, and Tim and Mikes towing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.