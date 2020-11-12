UPDATE: Cedar Falls Utilities will raise gas, electric, water and TV rates in 2021

The original proposed rates, presented at the Cedar Falls Utilities Board of Trustees meeting Oct. 20, would have increased governmental entities' electric base rate by 5.9%, University of Northern Iowa's by 2.2% and commercial customers by 0.4%.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new, approved rates lowered those numbers. Starting in January, governmental entities will pay an extra 1.7%, while UNI will see an increase of 1.6% and commercial customers would see a 0.2% increase. Residential customers will not see a base rate increase.

"I think we're in good shape with the city and schools on this particular change," CFU general manager Steve Bernard told the board. "We can tell meter by meter exactly what's changing at those facilities. It gives us really good data to go by."

The same was true on the gas base rate side. Instead of residents seeing a 5.6% increase, they'll only see a 3.4% increase. Commercial customers that were facing a 3.7% increase will instead see a 2.5% increase, and industrial customers will see a 2.1% increase instead of a 3.6% jump. Governmental increases in gas were adjusted from 2.5% to 1.1%, and UNI would see a 2.3% increase instead of 3.5%.