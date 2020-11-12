UPDATE: Cedar Falls Utilities will raise gas, electric, water and TV rates in 2021

An editing error resulted in previous rate changes being published as the revised and approved rate changes. The story has been updated to correct those numbers.
CEDAR FALLS -- The city-owned utility won't be increasing gas and electric prices as much as they were planning to in 2021, after adjusting their budget at the request of their board.
The Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees unanimously approved the revised 2021 budget and rate changes, 4-0, during their meeting Wednesday.
The rate changes will go into effect for all customers in January, and customers would be mailed a letter to that effect soon.
"Cedar Falls rates are still among the lowest in Iowa," CFU spokesperson Mollie Strouse said in a release after the board's decision Wednesday. She said the increase in the average household's natural gas bill would rise by 77 cents per month and its water bill by $1.32 per month.
Television customers would also see rates go up either $5 or $8, depending on whether they have Basic or Basic Plus packages. Internet and phone rates would remain the same.
"I'm happy with where this landed, and appreciate all the work getting these numbers more in line with what we were expecting for 2021," said CFU board chair Jeff Engel.
The original proposed rates, presented at the Cedar Falls Utilities Board of Trustees meeting Oct. 20, would have increased governmental entities' electric base rate by 5.9%, University of Northern Iowa's by 2.2% and commercial customers by 0.4%.
Support Local Journalism
The new, approved rates lowered those numbers. Starting in January, governmental entities will pay an extra 1.7%, while UNI will see an increase of 1.6% and commercial customers would see a 0.2% increase. Residential customers will not see a base rate increase.
"I think we're in good shape with the city and schools on this particular change," CFU general manager Steve Bernard told the board. "We can tell meter by meter exactly what's changing at those facilities. It gives us really good data to go by."
The same was true on the gas base rate side. Instead of residents seeing a 5.6% increase, they'll only see a 3.4% increase. Commercial customers that were facing a 3.7% increase will instead see a 2.5% increase, and industrial customers will see a 2.1% increase instead of a 3.6% jump. Governmental increases in gas were adjusted from 2.5% to 1.1%, and UNI would see a 2.3% increase instead of 3.5%.
"I feel a lot better about a 2.9% overall increase than the 4.7% we had last month. This is hopefully a little more palatable," said Bernard. "I feel good about the changes that we've made in the budget to get us to this point."
Water and television rates were not revised from the previous budget. Residents will see a 6.2% increase in their water bill's base rate, while governmental customers will see a 7.4% rise, commercial customers a 4.5% increase, industrial customers a 4.8% increase and UNI a 4.3% increase.
For television customers, the basic package will rise $5 in 2021, while basic plus customers would see a bump of an additional $3 for a total of $8.
"We're constantly keeping an eye on this, and it's tough -- in the past few years, our rate increases have simply mirrored the costs on the programming rate increases," said Bernard.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.