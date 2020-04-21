UPDATE: Cedar Falls Transfer Station decides to remain open

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

UPDATE: – The Cedar Falls Transfer Station will remain open and continue to operate regular hours.

The City would also like to remind the community that currently only debit/credit cards are accepted at the Transfer Station (no cash/check) and to continue to practice safe social distancing when they visit the facility.

EARLIER RELEASE

CEDAR FALLS – To decrease contagious opportunities for COVID-19, the Cedar Falls Transfer Station, 1500 State St., will be closed immediately until further notice.

The Recycling Drop-Off Center, located next to the Transfer Station, will remain open. No large items will be accepted. All visitors to the recycling center are reminded to abide by the state mandated social distancing orders which include keeping 6 feet away from those that are not in your immediate household and limiting all gatherings to 10 or less.

Residents can still utilize curbside pickup of bulk items by calling Public Works at (319) 273-8629. This service is $5 per stop and is limited to large items only. Extra bag tags can also be used for $1.25 fee per refuse unit (30 gallon bag) and can be purchased at College Square Hy-Vee.

To stay updated on City announcements regarding COVID-19, visit www.cedarfalls.com/prepare.