UPDATE: Cedar Falls Public Safety issues 29 fireworks citations the first two days of Independence Day holiday

CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls police issued 29 citations to people who illegally shot off fireworks in public areas and outside the allowable times Sunday and Monday, the Public Safety Department reported.

Earlier this year, the City Council voted to lift the prohibition on their usage.

The last day to use them is Tuesday, with 10 p.m. being the cutoff time.

The city announced 18 citations were issued Sunday and 11 more Monday. Offenders violated an ordinance by allegedly using fireworks outside the allowable time or by shooting them off on public streets, sidewalks, or school property.

As a result, they face fines of $375. The ticket includes an additional “court cost” of $95, meaning the total fine comes out to $470, said the department.

Additionally, the department said it responded Sunday evening to three dumpster fires believed to have been caused by fireworks debris.

Cedar Falls lifted its prohibition on fireworks usage earlier this year and replaced it with an annual three-day window for when they can be shot off: Between noon and 11 p.m. July 4 and between noon and 10 p.m. July 3 and 5.

The hope was the new law would be easier to enforce and limit most of the fireworks usage to those three days.

“Please be a ‘good neighbor’ and let those in your neighborhood know if you will be shooting off fireworks so that they can prepare for the loud noise and protect their pets that may be affected,” said the Public Safety Department in a press release.

The fines for first offenders were increased from $250 to $375. Second and third offenses will cost $500 and $1,000.

“Citizens are reminded that fireworks are only allowed on the user’s real property. Fireworks are not allowed on city-owned property, public sidewalks, public streets, parks, parking lots, etc. Officers are issuing citations immediately following the end time of the legal window,” said the Public Safety Department.

The ordinance requires people to clean up all leftover debris from the fireworks. Officials also are reminding residents to do it safely.

“Place the debris in a bucket of water when possible and do not place any fireworks debris into a dumpster or trash container. Leave the debris in a safe area of your yard away from any structures and deal with it the following day,” the department said.

