CEDAR FALLS — Scott Behrends didn’t hit the buzzer during Monday night’s Seattle/Tacoma City Finals of “American Ninja Warrior.”
But that’s OK — no one did. And Behrends was fast enough through the obstacles he completed to be one of the Top 12 to move on in the reality competition show on NBC.
Behrends, 38, of Cedar Falls, made it fairly easily through the Shrinking Steps, the Lunatic Ledges, the Barrel Roll, the Broken Bridge, the Lightning Bolts and the Warped Wall — all obstacles he’d faced previously in the Seattle/Tacoma City Qualifiers, which aired in June.
He also completed the Salmon Ladder before falling on the next obstacle, the Floating Monkey Bars. But he had a time of 3:14:40 through that portion, giving him the ninth out of a possible 12 spots and ensuring he moves on to the Las Vegas Finals show.
It was the first time this season that no competitor made it through every obstacle, according to SB Nation fan site American Ninja Warrior Nation.
Part of Behrends’ run was made into a GIF on Twitter by the @NinjaWarrior account — a sort of Twitter highlight reel of the episode’s best of the best.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Behrends hosted a watch party at his Cedar Falls obstacle gym, Ninja U, on Monday night to witness the episode as it aired. He had taped both his first and second episodes in May and couldn’t tell people about the outcome until now.
The air date for the Las Vegas Finals episode is Monday, Aug. 26, Behrends confirmed Wednesday. He said he flew to Las Vegas with his family on Father's Day weekend in June, and taped the upcoming episode that week.
Another Cedar Valley native — Jackson Twait, 21, of Hudson and a University of Northern Iowa student — will appear on the Cincinnati Finals episode of “American Ninja Warrior” at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 on NBC.
070819ho-jackson-twait-ninja-2
070819ho-jackson-twait-ninja-1
062419ho-scott-behrends
062419ho-scott-behrends-2
070919ho-jackson-twait-ninja-1
Scott Behrends and family
Scott Behrends
Jackson Twait
Jackson Twait
041019kw-american-ninja-warrior-01
041019kw-american-ninja-warrior-02
092818bp-ninja-u-2
092818bp-ninja-u-1
Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!
Staff writer at The Courier 2005 (college intern), 2007-2012, 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa APME award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018)
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.