UPDATE: Cedar Falls grandmother on ship with confirmed coronavirus cases to enter quarantine

Later on Monday, Latta said the family learned Fuller will enter the quarantine with her sister Ruth, with whom she had been traveling. Both would be escorted off in the first group.

"Big relief for everyone," Latta said. "We are all very thankful for everyone’s response and help getting her prescriptions. Hopefully they stay healthy during their quarantine and she can be back soon!"

The news comes on the heels of the first three Iowans who tested positive for COVID-19 after a different cruise in Egypt, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The individuals -- one between the ages of 41 and 60 and two between the ages of 61 and 80 -- are all from Johnson County, according to IDPH. Two of the individuals had underlying health conditions, but one did not, and none required hospitalization.

The news was announced Sunday night by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

"Iowa has been proactively preparing for the likelihood of a positive test in Iowa with strategic planning and safety measures," Reynolds said Sunday night. "While these are the first cases, it may not be the last and it’s why Iowans must continue to practice safe habits like hand washing and staying home from work when sick."