UPDATE: Cedar Falls girls found safe

  • Updated
  • 0

UPDATE: Cedar Falls police report that the girl was found safe.

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls authorities are searching for a missing girl.

Serena Wilson, a 7 year old, was last seen leaving her residence in the area of Main Street and Seerley Boulevard around 4 p.m. wearing a green T-shirt and blue jeans, according to police. She was reported missing 1 1/2 hours later.

She is a white female with brown hair, brown eyes, around 4 foot in height and weighing around 70 pounds. Police and firefighters are searching a creek near the intersection and are patrolling the nearby neighborhood.

Police said her family is concerned for the girl's safety. If anyone has any information on her whereabouts please contact the Cedar Falls Police Department at (319) 273-8612 or call 911.

