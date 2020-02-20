UPDATE: Cedar Falls fire disputes Maple Lanes report

WATERLOO -- Cedar Falls fire officials angrily reacted to a Waterloo battalion chief's report that says fire units didn't complete assigned duties during the Maple Lanes fire.
At the top of more than 30 pages of reports on the building fire at Maple Lanes Bowling Center is a report from Waterloo Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Troy Luck, taking Cedar Falls fire personnel to task.
His report was contrasted by comments from Waterloo Fire Rescue Chief Pat Treloar, who said he was "pleased" with Cedar Falls' response, and Cedar Falls Fire Chief John Bostwick, who said Luck's characterization was "completely untrue."
Luck, whose report appears first among the 33 pages of the Maple Lanes fire report released Thursday, tells a more or less complete narrative of the initial fire call and how units at the scene of the Waterloo bowling alley responded to the fire that caused more than a half-million dollars in damage.
But about halfway through his report, which also takes note of neighboring fire departments called to the scene, Luck noted several instances where Cedar Falls firefighting units were given assignments and did not do them, sometimes citing reasons for that and sometimes not.
In the report from Luck, Cedar Falls fire engines and a ladder truck -- identified as CFR 501, 502 and 511 in his report -- were taking direction from Luck's unit, identified as WFR 300. Cedar Falls units were asked to do things like back up other firefighting units or help with access to the building or the roof.
"WFR 300 assigned CFR 501 to make entry ... CFR 501 did not make entry, but assisted with hose line. WFR 300 assigned CFR 502 to make entry ... CFR 502 did not make entry on this corner," the report reads. "WFR 300 assigned CFR 511 to make roof access on the building's bravo side. CFR 511 would later report that they are in the area but cannot get close enough."
At one point, the ladder truck was assigned to get a report on roof conditions, but "CFR 511 did not move to this location and fill the assignment." Another Cedar Falls engine used a ground ladder to get the report instead.
Bostwick slammed Luck's report on Thursday, saying he speculated it related to "the controversy of PSOs." A special Cedar Falls City Council meeting on the public safety officer model was scheduled for Thursday night.
You have free articles remaining.
"It's completely untrue -- 501 did make entry to the building, they absolutely did," Bostwick said, noting he was on the scene and in "constant communication" with Luck during the fire. "We had firefighters inside the building, helping manage the hose line."
Bostwick also said 511, the ladder truck, couldn't reach the building due to a large-diameter hose in the way, so another unit helped out.
"He doesn't know everything that's going on at that scene, when he's got 50 firefighters there," Bostwick said. "Clearly he doesn't know, or he's not telling the truth. They were inside the building, they were up on the roof."
Luck could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.
Treloar said that, while he didn't dispute Luck's report, he said information can be "taken out of context." He noted at a chaotic fire scene, crews can be pulled in other directions or have good reasons for not being able to complete an assignment.
"We'll say, to an engine, 'Hey, move up,' and they don't move up because there's a 5-inch charged hose line in the way, and you're in the command vehicle and you didn't see that hose line," Treloar said. "Sometimes you say, 'Hey, go in this door,' and another crew says, 'Come with us.'"
Treloar said "every battalion chief has a different way of writing reports," and those commenting on Luck's report on social media could be unaware of that.
"Some people are trying to make a story of things that we don't think is a story," he said.
Overall, Treloar was "pleased with the Cedar Falls response," as well as the other fire departments, like Hudson, Evansdale and Raymond, that assisted in battling the Maple Lanes fire, regardless of whether they were able to complete all duties as initially assigned.
"I can tell you it didn't affect our operations with the fire one bit, and we're appreciative of them responding to our mutual aid request," Treloar said.