UPDATE: Cedar Falls fire disputes Maple Lanes report

Luck could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

Treloar said that, while he didn't dispute Luck's report, he said information can be "taken out of context." He noted at a chaotic fire scene, crews can be pulled in other directions or have good reasons for not being able to complete an assignment.

"We'll say, to an engine, 'Hey, move up,' and they don't move up because there's a 5-inch charged hose line in the way, and you're in the command vehicle and you didn't see that hose line," Treloar said. "Sometimes you say, 'Hey, go in this door,' and another crew says, 'Come with us.'"

Treloar said "every battalion chief has a different way of writing reports," and those commenting on Luck's report on social media could be unaware of that.

"Some people are trying to make a story of things that we don't think is a story," he said.

Overall, Treloar was "pleased with the Cedar Falls response," as well as the other fire departments, like Hudson, Evansdale and Raymond, that assisted in battling the Maple Lanes fire, regardless of whether they were able to complete all duties as initially assigned.