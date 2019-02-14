CEDAR FALLS – Fire crews are still working to douse a blaze in Cedar Falls that sent one person to a hospital.
Cedar Falls firefighters responded to the call around 5 p.m. at 2216 Victory Drive near Hawthorne Avenue.
“The home had a pretty good fire going on, and the firefighters had to assist that person out,” said Jeff Olson, public safety director and police chief.
The person was taken to Sartori Hospital in Cedar Falls. Olson said firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.
About 20 firefighters reported to the scene, including cross-trained public safety officers.
Olson said public safety officers were the first to arrive on the scene. A combination of firefighters and public safety officers were able to make entry into the home. Smoke bellowing from the back of the house could be seen for several blocks before nightfall.
Animal Control and paramedics also were on the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.