UPDATE: Cedar Falls downtown streetscape moves forward with construction

CEDAR FALLS -- Beginning Monday, April 6, 2020, K. Cunningham Construction will begin working on the 8-foot walk directly in front of the business along the 200 block of Main Street.
This is out of sequence from a memo received earlier this week. This effort is being done due to the extension of the proclamation by Governor Kim Reynolds to keep businesses closed down through April 30, 2020 due to the COVID-19 virus.
The engineering department determined that this would cause the least disruption to the business owners once the proclamation is lifted.
Businesses will be accessible with short closures as needed for the brick placement.
In addition, Main Street will be closed to traffic on the south side of 1st Street from Tuesday, April 7 through Sunday, April 12. This is to allow for crosswalk improvements. Below is a map of the closure areas.
EARLIER STORY
CEDAR FALLS — The downtown streetscape construction project, which will include updating the sidewalk along the Parkade, is set to kick off Monday.
The project is part of a an effort by the city of Cedar Falls and Community Main Street to improve walkability and cohesion in the growing downtown district. It will update and add amenities to the Parkade and involves the reconstruction of West Second and Third streets between Washington and Main streets. Similar sidewalk improvements also will be made along the newly constructed blocks of the two side streets as well as along East Second Street between Main and State streets.
Construction will not affect business hours for the downtown district, and access to businesses will remain available.
Work will start by closing portions of the east sidewalk between First and Second streets for approximately eight to ten weeks (depending on weather and COVID-19 guidelines). All businesses will have pedestrian access from Main Street; however, the city recommends access through the alley entrances.
On April 13, the reconstruction of West Third Street will begin by closing the entire block between Washington and Main streets. This will require a full road closure which will be in effect 10 to 12 weeks. Pedestrian access to all buildings on the block will be maintained during this time.
As the project progresses, the city will continue to keep the community updated. To learn more about the 2020 downtown streetscape project, including tentative construction timelines and to sign up for email/text notifications, visit https://www.cedarfalls.com/1518/2020-Downtown-Construction.
