UPDATE: Cedar Falls downtown streetscape moves forward with construction

CEDAR FALLS -- Beginning Monday, April 6, 2020, K. Cunningham Construction will begin working on the 8-foot walk directly in front of the business along the 200 block of Main Street.

This is out of sequence from a memo received earlier this week. This effort is being done due to the extension of the proclamation by Governor Kim Reynolds to keep businesses closed down through April 30, 2020 due to the COVID-19 virus.

The engineering department determined that this would cause the least disruption to the business owners once the proclamation is lifted.

Businesses will be accessible with short closures as needed for the brick placement.

In addition, Main Street will be closed to traffic on the south side of 1st Street from Tuesday, April 7 through Sunday, April 12. This is to allow for crosswalk improvements. Below is a map of the closure areas.

EARLIER STORY

CEDAR FALLS — The downtown streetscape construction project, which will include updating the sidewalk along the Parkade, is set to kick off Monday.