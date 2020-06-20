UPDATE: Cedar Falls Applebees employees walk off job, cite manager's racist behavior

CEDAR FALLS -- The general manager of a chain restaurant is no longer employed there after multiple employees walked off the job in protest of what they say was her racist behavior.
She was general manager of the Applebee's restaurant in Cedar Falls, according to Jon Rolph, president of Thrive Restaurant Group in Wichita, Kan., who owns more than 40 Applebee's restaurants and several Carlos O'Kelly's restaurants around the Midwest, including in Waterloo and Cedar Falls.
Multiple employees of the Applebee's restaurant, in Facebook posts and to The Courier, said up to 17 people walked off the job and planned a demonstration Tuesday night, and that the manager was later fired.
Rolph would only confirm the demonstration closed the restaurant Tuesday evening and declined to discuss personnel issues, including whether she was fired. But he said allegations of racism have been investigated.
"This issue we just take incredibly seriously and have for a long time," Rolph said.
The manager, whom the Courier has decided not to name, did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
One employee of the Waterloo Applebee's, where she had apparently been working in preparation to take over the Cedar Falls restaurant, said several black employees expressed concern at comments she had made during her time there. That employee didn't want to go on the record for fear of losing their job.
"The incident of a guest making a general comment about there being 'too many (racial epithet) here' happened shortly after opening to 50% capacity," the employee said. "Carrie did hear this comment but did not speak up for employees and other black guests in the restaurant. The server was black as well."
When employees complained to other managers they were told to "stick it out" as the general manager would be transferred within a few weeks, the employee added.
Other employees noted they had heard of a cook who wore an "I Can't Breathe" shirt to work and was told to take it off, and that 17 or more employees had walked out in protest after Merry allegedly told employees they were banned from discussing the Black Lives Matter movement.
"Our store in Waterloo has now asked its employees to help out over there with picking up shifts because they are so understaffed, something I personally refused to do due to prior interactions with Carrie myself," said another Waterloo Applebee's employee, who is black.
Dave Phillips, Thrive's director of marketing, said the company became aware of the allegations through a manager above her, Deacon Gardner, then began seeing those allegations on Facebook and finally heard about the employees walking off of the job.
Phillips disputed some of the allegations, however, saying the company's investigation suggested that it was "not a customer that used the n-word" but that a theoretical situation was brought up in an employee meeting. He also said an employee wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt was asked to change into a "blank shirt" as per company policy, and that employee complied.
"I don't think there's a company out there that's leaned into this more than we have," Phillips said.
Rolph said he wanted his company to "encourage the conversation" taking place across the country in recent weeks.
"We have friends and team members that work for us from many different communities, with many different experiences from us," he said. "It's important for us to listen to those experiences and move this company forward."
