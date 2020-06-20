UPDATE: Cedar Falls Applebees employees walk off job, cite manager's racist behavior

"The incident of a guest making a general comment about there being 'too many (racial epithet) here' happened shortly after opening to 50% capacity," the employee said. "Carrie did hear this comment but did not speak up for employees and other black guests in the restaurant. The server was black as well."

When employees complained to other managers they were told to "stick it out" as the general manager would be transferred within a few weeks, the employee added.

Other employees noted they had heard of a cook who wore an "I Can't Breathe" shirt to work and was told to take it off, and that 17 or more employees had walked out in protest after Merry allegedly told employees they were banned from discussing the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Our store in Waterloo has now asked its employees to help out over there with picking up shifts because they are so understaffed, something I personally refused to do due to prior interactions with Carrie myself," said another Waterloo Applebee's employee, who is black.

Dave Phillips, Thrive's director of marketing, said the company became aware of the allegations through a manager above her, Deacon Gardner, then began seeing those allegations on Facebook and finally heard about the employees walking off of the job.