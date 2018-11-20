WATERLOO — Nine of the 160 Samoyeds seized at a puppy mill in Manly have arrived at Cedar Bend Humane Society, where they will be evaluated and placed for adoption.
“We are honored to be part of the network of rescue groups and shelters chosen to help give these pups a second chance at finding wonderful loving homes,” said Kristy Gardner, co-director of the shelter, in a press release.
Gardner said Cedar Bend had been working with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to prepare for the dogs’ arrival, as part of its partnership with the national organization.
Cedar Bend hopes for continued support from the community to meet the needs of the Samoyeds.
“Donations to help support the medical, grooming and daily needs of these dogs will be very much appreciated and will go directly to help spay, neuter, vaccinate and help each dog become ready for adoption,” Gardner said.
Financial support for these dogs may be made online at https://www.cedarbendhumane.org/donate/donation-form or through Paypal.
Individual dogs will be highlighted on Cedar Bend’s website, www.cedarbendhumane.org, beginning Monday, including photos and personality traits. Adoption applications may be submitted online.
Also receiving dogs seized from the puppy mill are the Humane Society of North Iowa in Mason City, Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha, Neb., and the Wichita Animal Action League in Wichita, Kan., according to the ASPCA.
The select group of dogs has been evaluated for medical and behavioral disposition, the ASPCA said.
The remaining dogs will stay at an undisclosed temporary shelter where veterinary forensic and behavior experts continue to complete their assessments, according to the ASPCA.
“We are incredibly grateful for our response partners who are supporting our rescue operation by sending volunteers to care for these animals, as well as taking in animals to give them a second chance,” Jessica Rushin, senior manager of ASPCA partnerships, said in a statement. “Our responders have been working around the clock to care for these dogs, and we look forward to seeing them move on to the next stage where they will have an opportunity to be adopted into safe and loving homes.”
The 160 Samoyeds were seized from a property in rural Manly on Nov. 12 after the Worth County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant. The ASPCA said the dogs were found living in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions.
The sheriff’s office said it had been working with the breeder for nearly a year but were met with resistance. Deputies began investigating the matter after being contacted by animal welfare groups.
Animal neglect charges are pending, the ASPCA said. No charges had been filed as of Tuesday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.